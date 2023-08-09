Stow Public Safety Logs: July 31-Aug. 6, 2023

By Kristen Kerouac

Excerpts from the Public Safety Logs. Please note, arrests are made based on probable cause but do not determine guilt or innocence until proven in court.

Monday July 31, 2023

11:42am ASSIST CITIZEN: A caller from Robert Road requested to speak with an officer regarding a follow-up question. An officer advised the caller.

1:03pm MEDICAL EMERGENCY: A walk-in reported that she was stung by a bee. The Fire/Rescue Department responded to the station. The ambulance transported the woman to the hospital.

1:50pm ANIMAL: A caller at Stow Acres reported that a fox with mange was spotted. The Animal Control Officer was notified. 4:01pm ASSIST CITIZEN: A walk-in requested to speak with an officer regarding an earlier incident. An officer advised the individual.

4:24pm ANIMAL: A caller from Lady Slipper Lane reported that a raccoon was walking around the during the day. The caller was advised that raccoons do roam around during the day.

8:56pm ACCIDENT: A caller reported that a car crashed into a stone wall on Taylor Road. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. The ambulance transported a patient to the hospital.

11:37pm COMPLAINT: A caller on Sudbury Road heard banging and then saw three cars drive off. The town beach gate was half open. The Police responded. The gate was secured.

Tuesday August 1, 2023

1:53am SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY: A caller from Deerfield Lane reported that three men were checking car doors and going through cars. The Police responded to check the area.

4:07am TREE: A caller on Hiley Brook Road reported that a large branch was in the road. It hit her car window. The Police responded. There was no damage to the woman’s car. The branch was removed.

7:19am BURGLARY: A caller from Bradley Lane reported that his car was broken into. An officer advised the caller. A report was filed.

9:13am ASSIST CITIZEN: A walk-in requested to speak with an officer regarding his wife taking his items. An officer advised the individual.

3:12pm ASSIST CITIZEN: A walk-in requested to speak with an officer regarding a past incident. An officer advised the individual. A report was filed.

3:54pm ANIMAL: A caller from Heather Lane reported that her Boxer had run off. The ACO was notified. A short time later, the dog returned home.

8:26pm SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY: A caller from Hillcrest Avenue reported two suspicious men. They claimed to be contractors. The Police responded. The men were registered contractors. All were OK.

Wednesday August 2, 2023

10:13am ASSIST CITIZEN: A caller from Kirkland Road reported that a contactor has been harassing him and showing up at his home unannounced. The Police responded. A report was filed.

11:00am ANIMAL: A counselor from Stow Recreation Camp reported that a loose chicken was running around the area. The ACO was notified.

11:47am MEDICAL EMERGENCY: A caller from the Fire Academy reported that an individual had a head laceration and medical emergency. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. The ambulance transported the patient to the hospital.

2:59pm MEDICAL EMERGENCY: A caller from Meeting House Lane reported that a woman had chest pain. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. The ambulance transported the woman to the hospital.

3:28pm ANIMAL: A caller from Cross Street reported that a fox was in his shed. The ACO was notified.

6:28pm ASSIST CITIZEN: A caller from South Acton Road requested to speak with an officer regarding an issue with his daughter. An officer advised the man.

Thursday August 3, 2023

11:01am ANIMAL: The chicken was still at the town beach. It needed to be rehomed. The ACO was notified.

1:15pm ROAD SAFETY COMPLAINT: A caller on Great Road reported debris in the road. The Police responded. Glass was found on the road. The Highway Department responded to clear the area.

6:33pm MEDICAL EMERGENCY: A caller from Partridge Lane reported that her young child was congested and had trouble breathing. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. The ambulance transported the child to the hospital.

Friday August 4, 2023

11:20am ANIMAL: A caller from Whitney Road reported a mole issue in her yard. The Animal Control Officer was notified.

11:25am ROAD SAFETY COMPLAINT: A caller on Boxboro Road reported that a loud motorcycle sped by. The Police responded. A motorcycle was located but it was not speeding.

11:52am ANIMAL: A caller from Sandy Brook Drive reported that a raccoon, with a hunched back and a hobble, was in the area. The ACO was notified.

12:43pm FRAUD: A walk-in reported check fraud. An officer advised the individual.

Saturday August 5, 2023

11:00am ANIMAL: A caller from Edson Street reported a fox in her yard. The ACO was notified.

4:35pm MEDICAL EMERGENCY: A caller from Crescent Street reported that a man fell in the shower. He hurt his back and could not get up. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. The ambulance transported the man to the hospital.

10:34pm ASSIST CITIZEN: A walk-in requested to speak with an officer regarding a safety concern. An officer advised the individual.

Sunday August 6, 2023

4:26am SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY: A caller from Hudson Road reported that a van pulled into her driveway, a person got out and the van left. The Police responded to check the area.

4:40am MEDICAL EMERGENCY: A caller from Pine Point Road reported that a friend may have accidentally eaten edibles and was not feeling well. The Police and Fire/Rescue responded. After a thorough examination the patient refused further medical care.

4:21pm FOLLOW-UP: A caller from Barton Road reported that he recognized the boat that hit his boat a few weeks ago. The Police responded.

6:27pm FIRE: A caller from Cortland Drive reported smoke from the microwave. The caller was advised to evacuate the home. The Fire Department responded. The home was cleared and OK.

6:50pm SAFETY COMPLAINT: A caller from Barton Road complained about a jet ski that was driving too fast. The Police responded to check the area.

8:15pm SAFETY COMPLAINT: The caller from Barton Road reported that the jet ski was back and operating erratically through the narrows. The operator stopped at the town beach. The Police responded. The operator was found and advised of the lake rules. He/she was asked to leave for the night.