OBITUARY: John Melone, Stow

Mr. John W. Melone, of Stow, died peacefully on Tuesday, May 4. John was born on April 26, 1932, the son of Italian immigrants, Joseph and Marianna (Costantini) Melone. John’s near 90 years reflect his devotion to family, commitment to work and his sheer joy of life. Raised in Weston “Johnny” was the President of the 1950 class and would always greet you with a smile and lend a helping hand. He along with his seven siblings had humble beginnings and created memories that will be retold at Sunday dinners for generations.

His next chapter began with Brown University football, the #5 seat of his crew team and economics classes that provided a basis for his thirst for business. John enlisted, traveled, and worked the oil fields of Texas. He returned home to add his skills, knowledge and strong back to those of his father, brothers, uncles, and cousins to build J. (Joseph) Melone and Sons.

John’s greatest adventure started with a chance meeting with the then Marcia Monahan at a Howard Johnson. John poured all the energy his 6ft 2 inch barrel chested frame could muster into loving Marcia, his devoted wife of 63 years. His charm and congeniality was captivating, yet his commitment to work and sense of responsibility was instilled in his eleven children.

John loved, worked for, prayed for, and lived vicariously through his family every moment of his life thereafter. Like his massive hugs, his presence and generosity enveloped his family, friends, church and community. Dad’s true favorite pastime is people. If you had a story to tell, he would sit and listen as long as you wanted to talk. He was a worldly man while rarely leaving Stow, because he would listen and learn of travels of any who would tell. As such his second greatest treasure, second to his wife and family, was the memories of all those stories. Thankfully, John leaves behind a treasure of memories to all in Family, Friends, and Community that were graced by his powerful helping hands, smiling eyes, and warm conversation. Dad will live on in the telling of stories.

He is survived by his loving wife Marcia Monahan Melone, his devoted children Maria Mpelkas (John) of Stow, M. Jenifer Legge (Kevin) of Harwich, Gianna Melone Sardella of Stow, John Melone (Janne) of Clinton, Greg Melone of Harvard, Margaret Wiley (James) of Berlin, Marcia Stevens (Riccardo) of Stow, James Melone (Terri) Burke, Va, Dominique Sexton (Matthew) of Sudbury, Kristin Lakacha of Revere, Paul Melone (Caroline) of Clinton; his grandchildren, Maria Byrne (Kevin), Christos, Dimitrios, Calandra, Alyssa, Gregory, Sarah and John Mpelkas, Benjamin Legge (Elizabeth Dunshee) and Regina Legge (Michael Morse), Danny Sardella (Nicole Hart), Marcus Sardella and Marianna Sardella (Jared Hibshman), Nicole Melone, Michaela Sibbald (Brian) and Christopher Melone, Cody and Travis Wold, Zachary Melone (Alexa), Isabel Jackobon (Chad), Ethan, and Josephine Melone, W.John, and Victoria Sexton, Azra, Selma, and Sean Lakacha , Rachel, Gregory, and Jacob Melone his great grandchildren, Lyla Legge and Elsie Byrne. His siblings, Daniel Melone (Joanna) of North Andover, Cecelia DeSimone (late Carl) of Saunderstown, Rhode Island, the late Vincent Melone (Janice of San Angelo, Texas), the late William Melone (late Marie), the late Anthony Melone (late Jean), the late Josephine Melone, and the late Anna Melone Pollock. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and their families.

Relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours on Monday, May 10th from 4:00-7:00pm in the Acton Funeral Home 470 Massachusetts Avenue (Rt. 111) Acton. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. The funeral Mass at St. Isidore Church will be private. Interment will follow in Brookside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Isidore Church 429 Great Road Stow, MA 01775.

