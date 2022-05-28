Fire on Athens Lane off Hudson Rd- updated

(photo courtesy David DiMasi)
Updated with official Press Release from Stow Fire Department
by Ann Needle
Stow Fire is currently (Saturday, 6 p.m.) fighting a blaze off of Athens Lane, joined by several other fire departments.
Stow Fire Captain Barry Evers said the building was struck by lightning earlier this afternoon. According to David DiMasi, who works with the State Police, the fire is in an abandoned barn on the former Quirk property. He remarked, “There was a big explosion and it was just engulfed — the back smoke was unbelievable.”
The Independent will have more information as it becomes available, and in its June 1 issue.
|Stow Fire Department Responds Two-alarm Barn Fire
|STOW — Chief John Benoit reports that the Stow Fire Department and mutual aid partners responded to two-alarm fire in a vacant barn on Saturday afternoon.
On Saturday, May 28, at approximately 3:25 p.m., the Stow Fire Department received multiple 911 calls reporting smoke in the area of Athens Street and Hudson Road.
Companies searched the area and located an approximately 80 by 100 foot, two-story barn that was showing heavy fire. The barn is located down a long driveway, approximately 2,000 feet from the nearest water source, so a second-alarm was struck to get enough manpower and apparatus to maintain water supply.
In addition to challenges with access and water supply, heat and humidity on Saturday afternoon necessitated firefighters being able to rehab.
A firefighter was evaluated at the scene for an injury, but was not transported. There are no other reports of injuries.
There were reports of lighting strikes in the area at the time, and companies were investigating a report of a lightning strike elsewhere in town when this incident was reported. However, the origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation by the Stow Fire Department.
The Maynard, Hudson, Bolton, Lancaster, Clinton, Boxborough, Sudbury and Berlin Fire Departments provided mutual aid.