Fire on Athens Lane off Hudson Rd- updated

(photo courtesy David DiMasi)

Updated with official Press Release from Stow Fire Department

by Ann Needle

Stow Fire is currently (Saturday, 6 p.m.) fighting a blaze off of Athens Lane, joined by several other fire departments.

Stow Fire Captain Barry Evers said the building was struck by lightning earlier this afternoon. According to David DiMasi, who works with the State Police, the fire is in an abandoned barn on the former Quirk property. He remarked, “There was a big explosion and it was just engulfed — the back smoke was unbelievable.”

The Independent will have more information as it becomes available, and in its June 1 issue.